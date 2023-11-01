New Article: Disney to Acquire Full Ownership of Hulu, Bolstering Streaming Objectives

Disney is set to take full ownership of Hulu, acquiring the remaining 33% stake currently owned Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit. The arrangement, which allows Comcast to compel Disney to purchase the stake, will be executed according to the terms of their agreement.

Under the deal, Disney expects to pay NBCU a floor price of approximately $8.61 billion for the stake, although the final price may vary as the value of Hulu undergoes appraisal. Should the appraised value exceed $27.5 billion, Disney will make up the difference to Comcast. The appraisal process is slated for completion in 2024.

This move marks another step in bolstering Disney’s streaming objectives. The company has been in control of Hulu since its acquisition of most of the assets of 21st Century Fox in 2019 for $71.4 billion in stock. Subsequently, a dispute between Disney and Comcast arose over Hulu’s strategy and value, fueling uncertainty over the potential acquisition of the remaining stake.

In recent times, however, Disney has taken measures to integrate Hulu into its Disney Plus streaming service, further solidifying its commitment to expanding its streaming capabilities. This acquisition of full ownership of Hulu will enable Disney to harness the unique features and extensive content library that the platform offers, empowering Disney’s streaming services to cater to a wider range of audience preferences.

