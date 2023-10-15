The Walt Disney Company Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Exclusive TikTok Content

The Walt Disney Company is gearing up to commemorate its 100th anniversary in a unique and exciting way. Starting on October 16th, Disney will be launching first-of-its-kind TikTok content, providing fans with a digital destination to immerse themselves in the world of Disney.

According to Animation Magazine, Disney fans will have the opportunity to watch Disney brand videos, create their own videos using Disney effects and music, and participate in Disney trivia. Additionally, fans can collect and trade “Character Cards” for a chance to show off their fandom and win unique profile frames.

Partnering with TikTok, the Global Head of Content from the platform, Nicole Iacopetti, expressed excitement about celebrating Disney’s impact on entertainment and families worldwide. The collaboration aims to provide TikTok’s passionate community of Disney fans with access to exclusive content and experiences.

The TikTok activation will feature more than 48 Disney handles and will be available in 24 regions globally for a duration of four weeks. Fans can expect a wide range of content from The Walt Disney Company, including offerings for fans of Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, ESPEN, National Geographic, Disney Parks, and more.

As part of the celebration, TikTok is also curating a special Disney100 Playlist, featuring popular hits from the Disney catalog. Moreover, Disney will become a TikTok Pulse Premier publisher, further expanding the diversity of content available on the platform.

This partnership between Disney and TikTok presents an exciting opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in a world of Disney magic. Whether it’s through creating their own videos, engaging in trivia, or exploring the extensive collection of Disney content, this collaboration promises to provide a unique and enjoyable experience for Disney enthusiasts.

