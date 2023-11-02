New Disney+ Pricing and Features: What You Need to Know

Disney+ subscribers have seen some changes recently, both in terms of pricing and available content. The streaming service, which offers a wide range of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, has introduced new subscription plans and implemented a password sharing crackdown. These changes have left some viewers questioning the value of their Disney+ subscription and whether the platform is growing or shrinking.

First, let’s talk about the pricing. Under the current Disney+ subscription plans, the base rate remains at $7.99 per month, but there are limitations on device usage. Subscribers are now restricted to streaming on only two devices at a maximum quality of 1080p, with no access to 4K streaming. However, for those who want an ad-free experience and the ability to download content on up to 10 devices, there is the Disney+ Premium plan. This plan has seen a price increase and is now available at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

As for the content, Disney has recently undergone a content purge, eliminating over 50 titles. Several series, including “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” and “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” have come to an end. This content reduction can be attributed to Disney’s strategic realignment aimed at reducing costs and saving billions of dollars. Unfortunately, some viewers have expressed disappointment and are calling for Disney to bring back “banned” episodes or missing content.

In addition to these changes, Disney has also cracked down on password sharing. The new Subscriber Agreement explicitly states that subscribers may not share their subscription outside of their household. While the meaning of “Service Tiers” is still unclear, it is possible that Disney is considering implementing a system similar to Netflix, where subscribers can pay an additional fee to add extra members to their account.

Ultimately, the decision to remove content or ban episodes lies with Disney. The company has stated that certain episodes may be omitted for reasons such as ratings, rights availability, or editorial decisions. While subscribers can use the “request” feature on Disney+ to voice their preferences, it remains uncertain how much influence these requests have on content decisions.

In conclusion, Disney+ subscribers should be aware of the recent pricing changes, content purges, and password sharing crackdown. While these changes may impact the value and user experience of the streaming service, Disney remains committed to providing a wide range of family-friendly content. Whether or not Disney should stop removing content or banning episodes is a subjective question that ultimately depends on individual viewer preferences.

FAQ:

Q: How much does the base Disney+ subscription cost?

A: The base rate for Disney+ is $7.99 per month.

Q: Is there an ad-free option for Disney+?

A: Yes, the Disney+ Premium plan offers an ad-free experience, but it comes at a higher price of $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Q: How many devices can I use to stream Disney+?

A: The base Disney+ subscription allows for streaming on two devices at a maximum quality of 1080p.

Q: Can I share my Disney+ subscription outside of my household?

A: Disney has implemented a password sharing crackdown and subscribers are no longer allowed to share their subscription outside of their household. The specifics of this policy are still unclear.

Q: Why has Disney been removing content or banning episodes?

A: Disney may remove content or ban episodes for various reasons, such as ratings, rights availability, or other editorial decisions.

Q: Can I request missing content on Disney+?

A: Disney+ has a “request” feature for users to suggest content additions, but the impact of these requests on content decisions is uncertain.