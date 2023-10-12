Disney and Meta Increase Prices for Ad-Free Streaming Services

Peapack Private Wealth senior investment strategist David Dietze explains why Disney and Meta could be a good investment on ‘The Claman Countdown.’

Disney and Meta, the parent company of Hulu, recently implemented price increases for their ad-free streaming services. The price hike for Disney+ and Hulu standalone subscriptions went into effect on Thursday, with Disney+ increasing from $10.99 to $13.99 per month and Hulu increasing from $14.99 to $17.99 per month.

Disney had previously announced these price adjustments in August and informed subscribers that the changes would take place in October. Notably, the price of the ad-supported plans for both Disney+ and Hulu remained unchanged at $7.99 per month.

During an earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger stated that the company intended to maintain access to their content for as wide an audience as possible, which is why the pricing for the ad-supported plans remained the same. He also mentioned that a substantial number of new Disney+ subscribers had chosen the ad-supported tier, indicating that the pricing strategy was successful in attracting customers.

In addition to Disney, other streaming services have also increased prices for their ad-free options. Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Discovery+ recently raised the monthly cost of its ad-free subscription $2, bringing it to $8.99 per month plus taxes. Furthermore, there have been reports suggesting that Netflix may also consider raising prices for its ad-free tier in the future.

The streaming industry is experiencing a growing advertising market, and companies like Disney and Meta are leveraging this opportunity to optimize their pricing strategies. Despite the price increases, Disney’s combined subscriber count for Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar as of July was 146.1 million, with an additional 48.3 million subscribers for Hulu. Combined, Disney’s streaming services had a total of 219.6 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how viewers respond to these price hikes and whether these companies can maintain their subscriber growth.

Sources:

– The Claman Countdown

– The Wall Street Journal