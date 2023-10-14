Disney Increases Prices for Ad-Free Options of Disney+ and Hulu

Disney has implemented a price increase for the ad-free options of its streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu. The monthly charges for these subscriptions have been raised $3 each. Disney+ now costs $13.99 per month, while Hulu is priced at $17.99 per month.

The announcement of the price hike was made back in August, and the adjusted prices were officially implemented on Thursday. However, the cost of the standalone ad-supported plans for Disney+ and Hulu remains unchanged at $7.99 per month.

According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the decision to maintain the pricing for the ad-supported plans is driven the company’s intention to provide access to its content for a wider audience. During an earnings call, Iger also expressed confidence in the future of advertising on Disney’s streaming platforms.

Disney reported a combined subscriber count of 146.1 million for Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar as of July, while Hulu had 48.3 million subscribers. Across all three streaming services, Disney’s total subscriber count reached 219.6 million the end of the third quarter.

Disney’s price increase follows a similar move Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Discovery+, which also raised the price of its ad-free option recently. It is speculated that Netflix may also consider increasing the cost of its ad-free tier.

Sources: Fox Business