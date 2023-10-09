Disney+ Announces Price Increase for Subscriptions

Disney+ is once again raising its prices, with the new rate of $13.99 per month set to go into effect on Thursday, October 12. This comes as a result of increasing costs for the Disney-owned streaming services ESPN+ and Hulu as well. CEO Bob Iger initially announced the price increases in August.

Disney+ has previously increased its monthly price from $7.99 to $10.99 in December 2022. With the upcoming increase, the service will have nearly doubled in price since this time last year. Similarly, Hulu, ESPN+, and the Hulu + Live TV service will also see price increases.

The breakdown of price increases across Disney-owned streaming options is as follows:

Disney+ monthly subscription: $13.99 per month

Disney+ annual subscription: $139.99 per year

Hulu monthly subscription: $17.99 per month

Hulu + Live TV monthly subscription: $89.99 per month

ESPN+ monthly subscription: $10.99 per month

ESPN+ annual subscription: $109.99 per year

The Disney Bundle Trio Basic (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ ad-supported) monthly subscription: $14.99 per month

The Disney Bundle Trio Premium (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ ad-free) monthly subscription: $24.99 per month

The new prices will go into effect starting with the first bill following October 12. Despite the price increase, Disney Plus continues to offer an ad-supported subscription tier at $7.99 per month.

For those looking to save, switching to the ad-supported service can actually result in savings. Additionally, customers who purchase an annual plan before October 12 will keep that rate until their renewal in October 2024, saving them money in the long run.

Disney’s price increase coincides with the news of the company cracking down on password sharing. Subscribers may have to reassess their viewing options as Disney implements stricter policies to protect account access.

