The Ultimate Guide to Disney+ Subscription Plans and Bundles

If you’re a fan of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic, then Disney+ is the magical app you’ve been waiting for. With a wide collection of classics and original programming, Disney+ has become one of the leading streaming platforms. But with so many streaming services out there, it can be tough to keep track of them all.

In this guide, we’ll provide you with everything you need to know about the current Disney+ subscription plans, bundles, and more.

As of September 2023, Disney+ offers two main plans – Disney+ Basic and Disney+ Premium. The main differences between the two are whether you get ads, if you can download content, and if you get Dolby Atmos.

Disney+ Basic is the cheapest option at $7.99/month. It comes with ads and no downloads, but you can watch on four screens at once. It offers over 300 titles in 4K UHD and HDR, but doesn’t include Dolby Atmos.

The Disney+ Premium plan, priced at $10.99/month or $109.99/year, offers the same features as the Basic plan, but without ads and with unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices. It also includes Dolby Atmos for an immersive viewing experience.

If you want to save even more money, there are various Disney bundles available. The Disney Bundle Duo Basic includes Disney+ with ads, Hulu with ads, and no downloads for $9.99/month. The Disney Bundle Duo Premium, priced at $19.99/month, includes Disney+ with no ads, Hulu with no ads, and unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices.

For sports fans, there are the Disney Bundle Trio Basic and Premium options. The Basic bundle includes Disney+ with ads, Hulu with ads, ESPN+ with ads, and no downloads for $12.99/month. The Premium bundle offers the same features, but without ads on Disney+ and Hulu, for $19.99/month.

Lastly, there is the Legacy Disney Bundle, which is only available to existing subscribers. This bundle includes Disney+ with no ads, Hulu with ads, ESPN+ with ads, and no downloads. The price of the Legacy Bundle will increase to $18.99/month on October 12, 2023.

If you already have Disney+, Hulu, and/or ESPN+, you can easily switch to bundle pricing visiting the respective websites and following the instructions provided.

With all these options, Disney+ makes it easy for you to enjoy your favorite movies, shows, and sports events at an affordable price. So, dive into the world of Disney and start streaming today!

Sources:

– Disney+ official website

– Hulu official website

– ESPN+ official website