Disney Plus Implements Password-Sharing Restrictions in Canada

Disney Plus has taken steps to address the issue of password-sharing sending a new service agreement to its subscribers in Canada. The agreement explicitly states that subscription sharing outside of the household is not allowed, defining “household” as the collection of devices associated with the primary personal residence used the residents.

This move comes as no surprise, as Disney CEO Bob Iger had previously mentioned plans to crack down on account sharing in a recent earnings call. The streaming giant is taking a cue from Netflix, which implemented a ban on account sharing earlier this year. Under the new policy, only those residing in the account holder’s primary location are permitted to access the service. Additional users can be added to the account for a fee if sharing with individuals outside of the household is desired.

The implementation of these restrictions coincides with a price increase for some Disney Plus and Hulu subscribers, marking the second price hike for the platform this year. Starting from October 12, 2023, the ad-free tier of Disney Plus, known as Disney Plus Premium, will rise from $10.99 to $13.00 per month. Likewise, Hulu will see its subscription fee increase from $14.99 to $17.99 per month.

In addition to these changes, Disney Plus continues to expand its content library, offering subscribers a wide range of movies and shows. To help navigate through the vast selection, guides to the best movies and shows on Disney Plus are available to assist viewers in discovering new content.

