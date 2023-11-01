New Ad-Supported Disney Plus Plan in the UK Offers Affordable Streaming Option

Disney Plus has officially launched its ad-supported plan in the UK, offering viewers a more affordable way to access their favorite shows and movies. The new plan, known as ‘Standard with Ads,’ is priced at £4.99 per month, making it competitive with similar ad-supported offerings from Netflix.

One notable feature of the ad-supported plan is its user experience. Unlike its US counterpart, the UK version of Disney Plus’ ad-supported plan will not interrupt movies with ads. Instead, ads will be limited to pre-rolls before the movie begins. This change is expected to provide a smoother viewing experience for subscribers.

In terms of ad frequency, the ad-supported plan will feature an average of four minutes of ads per hour. While this aligns with industry standards, it remains to be seen whether ad load will increase over time, as seen with other streaming platforms.

Parents can rest assured that there will be no ads in Junior Mode, which is specifically tailored for young viewers. Disney Plus has also confirmed that shows in the ‘0 to 6’ age range will not have any ads, regardless of the user’s profile. However, content targeted at older age groups will include relevant advertising.

With the introduction of the ad-supported plan, Disney Plus has made some changes to its other subscription tiers. The standard tier no longer offers 4K HDR or Dolby Atmos sound, which are exclusive to the premium tier priced at £10.99 per month. This move allows Disney Plus to offer a more cost-effective option while still providing a premium viewing experience for those who opt for the higher-tier subscription.

Overall, the launch of the ad-supported Disney Plus plan in the UK provides viewers with more choices and flexibility when it comes to streaming their favorite content. Whether it’s the affordable ‘Standard with Ads’ plan or the premium tier with enhanced features, there is something for everyone to enjoy on the popular streaming service.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much does the ad-supported Disney Plus plan cost in the UK?

The ad-supported plan, known as ‘Standard with Ads,’ is priced at £4.99 per month in the UK.

2. How many ads can I expect to see on the ad-supported plan?

On average, viewers can expect to see about four minutes of ads per hour on the ad-supported Disney Plus plan.

3. Will movies be interrupted ads on the ad-supported plan?

No, movies on the ad-supported plan will only feature pre-roll ads before the movie begins. Once the ads have played, the movie will not be interrupted.

4. Are there any ads in Junior Mode?

No, Junior Mode on Disney Plus, which is designed for young viewers, does not feature any ads. However, other profiles may have targeted ads based on the content being watched.

5. Can I still watch Disney Plus in 4K with the ad-supported plan?

No, the ad-supported plan does not offer 4K resolution or Dolby Atmos sound. These features are exclusive to the premium tier on Disney Plus.