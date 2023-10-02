Password-Sharing Crackdown: Disney Plus Implements Restrictions in Canada

Disney Plus is cracking down on password-sharing in Canada. In an email sent to Canadian subscribers, the streaming service announced restrictions on sharing account credentials outside of the household. The updated Canadian Subscriber Agreement states that subscribers can only share their account within their household unless specifically permitted their account tier. Violations of these restrictions could result in Disney Plus limiting or terminating service.

The definition of “household” according to Disney Plus includes the collection of devices associated with a subscriber’s primary residence and used individuals who live there. These password-sharing restrictions are part of several updates to the Subscriber Agreement, set to go into effect for most Canadian users on November 1st. Annual subscribers in Quebec may experience the changes at a later date based on their billing cycle. Users who switch their plan prior to November 1st will see the updates apply immediately.

It remains unclear if similar restrictions will be implemented in other regions beyond Canada. A spokesperson for Disney Plus did not provide additional details when contacted The Associated Press.

Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, has previously mentioned the company’s plans to make its streaming services profitable, including a crackdown on password sharing. The streaming giant is also set to roll out ad-supported tier offerings in Canada and select European markets on November 1st. The ad-supported tier has already been available in the U.S. since December 2022.

The implementation of password-sharing restrictions is not limited to Disney Plus. Netflix, for example, has also cracked down on password sharing in the U.S., requiring freeloading viewers to open their own accounts unless a subscriber with a standard or premium plan agrees to pay a monthly surcharge.

As streaming services continue to face challenges with password sharing, companies are taking steps to protect their profits and ensure that subscribers are using their services as intended. These measures, although they may inconvenience some users, are crucial for the sustainability and growth of the streaming industry.

Sources:

– Disney Plus Canadian Subscriber Agreement

– Associated Press