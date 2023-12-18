Disney Announces New Storyliving Disney Community in North Carolina

Disney Signature Experiences has revealed plans for a new Storyliving Disney community in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina. Named Asteria, the community will be the company’s second venture of its kind, following the development of Cotino in California’s Coachella Valley. The decision to expand to the East Coast comes after the strong initial interest received for the first Disney community.

Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses senior vice president and general manager, Claire Bilby, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving Disney community… and will expand Disney-branded communities to the East Coast.” Inspired Walt Disney’s curiosity and North Carolina’s spirit of discovery, the project aims to create a unique vision.

The community derives its name, Asteria, from the native North Carolina aster flower. According to Walt Disney Imagineering site portfolio executive, Shawn Montague, “The flower is also a namesake of the Greek goddess Asteria whose tears of stardust fell to the Earth and sprouted the first aster flowers. We thought it was a beautiful way to honor North Carolina’s natural beauty from the Earth to the sky, in our campus of discovery.”

With over 4,000 residential units planned on the 1,500-acre property in Pittsboro, Disney expects to begin sales in 2027. Asteria will be part of the Chatham Park master-planned community. Collaborating with Disney on the Asteria development are Chatham Park’s Preston Development Company and DMB Development.

By expanding to North Carolina, Disney aims to bring its magical brand experience to a new region of the United States. The announcement of this significant project demonstrates the company’s commitment to creating innovative and immersive communities for its fans.