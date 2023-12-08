Disney Explores New Advertising Innovations to Enhance Streaming Experience

Disney is venturing into new territory considering the integration of shopping and gaming features into its streaming service. This strategic move aims to provide advertisers with more engaging opportunities to connect with viewers. Rita Ferro, President of Disney Advertising Sales, has hinted at an upcoming presentation in Las Vegas that will showcase the company’s latest advertising innovations.

As streaming services continue to compete for ad revenue, Disney’s decision follows similar moves industry giants Netflix and Amazon. Netflix has been exploring QR code promotions and sponsorships, while Amazon plans to introduce an ad-supported tier for Prime Video in 2024. These developments are expected to be discussed at the CES conference.

Disney+ introduced an ad-supported version last year, expanding its global base of sponsors from 100 to over 1,000. The platform has experienced a significant increase in user engagement, with a 35% rise in time spent since 2023. Additionally, half of the platform’s new subscribers have opted for the ad-supported model.

To further enhance the streaming experience, Disney+ recently launched its ad-supported tier in 10 global markets. The introduction of a feature that allows users to watch Hulu content within the Disney+ app is also anticipated to boost engagement.

In terms of advertising options, Disney+ is diversifying its offerings. Advertisers can now deliver pitches lasting anywhere from 15 to 90 seconds and take advantage of curated seasonal content packages for sponsorship. The platform has experienced high demand, with a holiday-themed package selling out within a month.

Moreover, advertisers can access programmatic biddable inventory across 30 demand-side platforms, catering to both national and local advertisers. These features, inspired Hulu’s advertising capabilities, aim to accommodate smaller advertisers and provide interactive ad formats.

As Disney adapts to the evolving streaming landscape, the incorporation of shopping and gaming features into its platform presents an exciting opportunity for advertisers to engage with viewers in new and innovative ways.