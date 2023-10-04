Federal Judge Allows Class Action Antitrust Lawsuit Against Disney to Proceed

A federal judge in California has ruled that a class action antitrust lawsuit against Disney can proceed, although he dismissed part of the case. The lawsuit, filed last fall a group of YouTube TV subscribers, claims that Disney’s business deals with competitors have driven up the cost of streaming live TV services for consumers.

The subscribers argue that because Disney requires streamers to include ESPN in their base packages, they are paying more for their subscriptions than they should. Additionally, they allege antitrust violations based on Disney’s control of content and distribution, including its ownership and operation of Hulu and Hulu + Live TV.

Judge Edward Davila of the U.S. District Court in San Jose dismissed the pricing claims and related damages, stating that the plaintiffs had not demonstrated a viable injury to competition. However, he granted the portion of the suit pertaining to barriers to entry in the market. The plaintiffs have been given until October 16 to refile their claims.

The judge acknowledged that Disney’s control of certain channels, such as ESPN, creates barriers for potential rivals who would need to contract with Disney in order to acquire access to these channels. The court deemed these allegations of barriers to entry sufficient to allege anticompetitive harm.

While Disney has not yet provided a comment on the ruling, this decision allows the class action antitrust lawsuit to proceed further in its efforts to challenge Disney’s business practices and their impact on the streaming industry.

Sources:

– [Source Title](source1.com)

– [Source Title](source2.com)