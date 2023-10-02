U.S. Judge Rules Disney Must Face Claims of Unfair Business Practices

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that The Walt Disney Co must face claims from consumers accusing the media giant of business practices that have hurt competition in the market for live-streaming paid television and driven up prices. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose said that subscribers of Google’s YouTube TV and AT&T’s DirecTV Stream could sue Disney for “onerous” contracts that allegedly created unfair obstacles for potential rivals. However, the judge ruled that the consumers could not seek monetary damages.

The consumers’ lawsuits allege that Disney has used its “unmitigated power” to increase the prices of competitors’ streaming services requiring them to carry the sports network ESPN in the lowest-priced channel packages. The lawsuits argue that Disney’s ownership of Hulu and its content agreements have also created barriers for new competitors entering the market. The plaintiffs claim that there have been no new competitors that have emerged at scale without pre-existing video streaming infrastructure.

Disney’s attorneys argued that the plaintiffs have misconstrued basic antitrust and economic concepts and that the antitrust laws exist to protect competition, not individuals. However, Judge Davila ruled that the plaintiffs’ detailed allegations of barriers to entry were sufficient to support an antitrust lawsuit at this early stage.

The judge barred the plaintiffs from pursuing claims for damages because they are indirect purchasers who are not directly involved in the contracts and agreements in question. The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to stop Disney’s alleged anticompetitive practices.

Definitions:

Antitrust laws: Laws that are designed to promote and protect fair competition and prevent monopolistic behavior that can harm consumers and other businesses.

Barriers to entry: Obstacles or factors that make it challenging for new businesses to enter a specific market.

Indirect purchasers: Individuals or businesses who buy products or services from a seller indirectly, through intermediaries or resellers.

Anticompetitive practices: Actions or strategies that limit or distort competition in a market, often to the detriment of consumers.

