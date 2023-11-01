New article: Disney’s Acquisition of Hulu Sparks Negotiation Battle with Comcast

Disney’s announcement to acquire the remaining 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast has initiated a high-stakes negotiation between the two media powerhouses over the valuation of the popular US streaming service. While Disney has offered to pay $8.6 billion for the stake, valuing Hulu at $27.5 billion, analysts expect this to be just the starting point for intense back-and-forth discussions.

The discrepancy in valuation is evident as Comcast’s CEO, Brian Roberts, believes Hulu to be worth $60 billion. This disparity sets the stage for what is anticipated to be a challenging appraisal process, which Disney expects to be completed 2024. As Disney’s Chief Executive, Bob Iger, faces pressure to reduce spending, activist investor Nelson Peltz has increased his stake in the entertainment giant and is seeking board seats.

However, a significant upward revision of Hulu’s valuation could burden Disney’s balance sheet if the deal goes through. Paying Comcast $8.6 billion would leave Disney with approximately $3 billion in cash on hand. If the valuation of Hulu increases substantially, it could impact Disney’s financial position.

This acquisition comes after Disney acquired a 67% stake in Hulu in 2019 through its purchase of 21st Century Fox. Hulu, known for popular shows like “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Bear,” has been in a state of uncertainty ever since. Its joint ownership structure between Disney and Comcast has led to prolonged ambiguity and competition for subscribers between the two companies’ individual streaming services.

While Comcast has described the negotiation with Disney as amicable, industry analysts expect significant discrepancies in their valuation estimates for Hulu. Comcast’s Roberts has described Hulu as a “kingmaker’s asset” and has expressed confidence in the potential demand for its content if it were to be sold as is.

Amid these developments, Disney’s shares have experienced a decline of 6.7% this year, underperforming the broader stock market. However, the impact of the Hulu acquisition on Disney’s stock remains to be seen.

