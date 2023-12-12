The Changing Landscape of TV Streaming: Disney and Netflix Swap Shows

In a surprising turn of events, Disney+ and Hulu have announced a new app that will combine titles from both streaming platforms into one unified user experience. This development aims to provide TV watchers with a more effortless streaming experience eliminating the need to switch between multiple platforms. The new app, set to launch in March of this year, will be available to Disney Bundle subscribers.

One of the most significant changes resulting from this collaboration is that Grey’s Anatomy, the long-running medical drama, will now be available on Disney+. Previously, the show was exclusively streaming on Netflix. This means that Disney fans will have access to all 19 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy on Hulu starting from spring 2024. The extensive back catalog of the show will be accessible on both Hulu as a standalone platform and within the Disney Bundle. With season 20 scheduled for release in early 2024 on ABC, new viewers will have plenty to binge-watch.

Furthermore, Hulu has secured in-season stacking rights for all ABC series, making it the sole platform to house the complete run of Grey’s Anatomy. It will also provide next-day streaming of all episodes in the upcoming new season. This exclusive arrangement contributes to the more streamlined viewing experience that Disney+ and Hulu users can look forward to.

In return, Netflix will have the opportunity to share some of Disney’s popular shows during an 18-month non-exclusive period. This short-term domestic content agreement includes well-loved titles such as Lost, This Is Us, Prison Break, How I Met Your Mother, and Home Improvement, among others. Netflix viewers will finally be able to enjoy these shows that have been exclusive to Disney subscribers for years.

The TV streaming landscape is clearly undergoing significant changes, as major players like Disney+ and Netflix collaborate and swap shows. This development not only benefits viewers consolidating content under one platform but also indicates a shift towards creating a more accessible and unified streaming experience for all.