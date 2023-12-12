Disney to License Shows Like Grey’s Anatomy and Lost to Netflix

Disney is shaking up its streaming content strategy licensing popular shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Lost, and Prison Break to Netflix. CEO Bob Iger recently announced that the company is finalizing a new licensing agreement with Netflix, allowing the streaming giant to stream these binge-worthy shows.

While Disney will be licensing some of its network television series to Netflix, Iger made it clear that the licensing rights to “core brands” such as Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars will not be sold to the competing platform. These franchises are considered crucial building blocks for Disney’s streaming business.

Under the proposed deal, Netflix and Hulu will share the co-exclusive U.S. streaming rights to all 19 prior seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, starting in the spring of 2024. However, the upcoming episodes from Season 20 will only be available to stream on Hulu, after airing on ABC. This move coincides with the official launch of the joint Hulu/Disney+ app.

Grey’s Anatomy is not the only show Disney plans to license to Netflix. Other titles included in the deal are Lost, Prison Break, The Wonder Years, This is Us, My Wife & Kids, ESPN 30 for 30, The Resident, White Collar, Reba, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, The Hughleys, Bernie Mac, and Home Improvement.

In addition to these licensing agreements, Disney will be integrating Hulu into their Disney+ app next spring. Subscribers of both Disney+ and Hulu will have access to most of Hulu’s lineup from any of the Disney+ apps.

While there may be some confusion surrounding these streaming deals, Disney hopes to have everything worked out for viewers the time they finish binging their favorite shows. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the first 19 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, as well as the entirety of Lost and Prison Break, on the streaming app of your choice.