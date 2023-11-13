Disney Explores Licensing Partnership with Netflix

Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that the entertainment giant is considering licensing some of its content to Netflix. In a recent earnings call, Iger announced that Disney is exploring a potential relationship with the popular streaming service, which could result in select Disney titles being made available on Netflix. However, it’s important to note that not all of Disney’s brands will be included in any licensing deal.

According to Iger, major brands like Disney Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars will remain exclusive to Disney’s own streaming service, Disney+. These brands are seen as crucial building blocks for Disney’s streaming business, and Iger emphasized their importance for the current and future success of the platform.

While Disney has licensed content to Netflix in the past, this move comes as Disney continues to expand its own content library on Disney+. Initially, the focus was on attracting subscribers, but the company has now shifted its strategy towards profitability.

As for the specific titles that may be licensed to Netflix, no details have been disclosed at this time. However, this potential partnership could open the door for the revival of some titles that were removed from Disney+ as the company shifted its focus towards profitability. One such title that could find new life on Netflix is the fantasy series “Willow.”

What are your thoughts on Disney exploring licensing partnerships with Netflix? Which Disney titles would you like to see on Netflix? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments below!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Disney considering licensing its content to Netflix?

Yes, Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that the company is exploring a potential licensing partnership with Netflix.

2. Will all Disney titles be available on Netflix?

No, major brands like Disney Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars will not be included in any licensing deal with Netflix. These brands are considered essential for Disney’s own streaming service, Disney+.

3. Why is Disney exploring this partnership?

Disney’s move to explore licensing with Netflix comes as the company aims to expand its content library on Disney+ while also focusing on profitability.

4. What titles could potentially be licensed to Netflix?

Specific titles have not been revealed yet. However, any deal could bring back some titles that were previously removed from Disney+, such as the fantasy series “Willow”.

5. Will the Marvel series created for Netflix be available on Netflix again?

No, the Marvel series originally created for Netflix will not be part of any licensing agreement and will remain exclusive to Disney+.