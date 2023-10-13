Disney and TikTok Collaborate to Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary

Disney and TikTok have announced a collaboration to commemorate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. As part of this partnership, TikTok users will have access to a range of Disney content and features. Users will be able to watch videos from Disney’s various brands, create their own videos using Disney music and effects, play Disney trivia games, and collect and trade “Character Cards” for a chance to win unique profile frames.

The initiative will launch with over 48 Disney handles participating and will be live in 24 regions worldwide. Fans of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, ESPN, National Geographic, and Disney Parks will be able to enjoy daily content related to their favorite characters, franchises, TV shows, and movies.

Disney’s Chief Brand Officer, Asad Ayaz, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating that Disney has always been a leader in creative innovation and storytelling. With TikTok’s vast audience and popularity among Disney fans, it was a natural choice for the two brands to partner and celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary together.

TikTok’s Global Head of Content, Nicole Iacopetti, also highlighted Disney’s global impact on entertainment and families and expressed the platform’s enthusiasm for giving Disney fans exclusive access to unique content and experiences. The partnership aims to provide the TikTok community with new and exciting opportunities to enjoy their favorite Disney content.

In addition, TikTok will curate a special Disney100 Playlist featuring popular hits from the Disney catalog, including songs from classic Walt Disney Animation Studios films like Cinderella and The Lion King. The playlist will also include music from Pixar’s Toy Story franchise and Disney Branded Television’s High School Musical.

Furthermore, Disney will become a TikTok Pulse Premiere publisher, allowing advertisers to deliver ads alongside premium Disney entertainment and sports content on TikTok’s “For You” feed.

This collaboration between Disney and TikTok is a testament to the enduring popularity of Disney’s beloved characters and stories. It offers a unique and immersive experience for Disney fans on the TikTok platform, providing them with a chance to celebrate the company’s remarkable legacy and its impact on entertainment worldwide.

