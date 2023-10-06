Disney in Talks to Sell India Streaming and Television Business

Disney is currently engaged in preliminary discussions regarding the potential sale of its India streaming and television business. Billionaires Gautam Adani and Kalanithi Maran, who respectively own New Delhi Television and Sun TV Network, are among the potential buyers, according to sources familiar with the matter. The acquisition of Disney’s India assets could enhance offerings from both the Adani Group and Maran’s Sun TV Network. Other potential buyers include Reliance Industries Ltd., owned Mukesh Ambani. However, it is important to note that discussions are ongoing and may not necessarily result in a deal.

The deal, depending on the buyer, could involve the entire Disney Star business or a combination of assets, such as Disney+ Hotstar and sports rights. Disney had previously lost its streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket tournament to Viacom18 Media Pvt., a subsidiary of Paramount Global and Reliance. Disney Star still holds the IPL streaming rights until 2027, but allegedly, the number of subscribers has been declining.

Disney has not yet provided any comment on these discussions.

In addition to exploring the sale of its India streaming and television business, Disney is reportedly considering selling or has received offers for other assets, including ABC, FX, National Geographic, and part of ESPN. Although Disney has denied making a decision to sell ABC, reports have emerged of early talks with potential buyers.

Disney CEO Bob Iger had previously expressed a desire to sell assets that were not profitable to the company and focus on those that were. The recent dispute with Spectrum highlighted the value of live sports programming.

At this point, the outcome remains uncertain. Disney is actively evaluating options for the potential sale of certain assets.

Definitions:

– Disney Star: Disney’s Indian streaming and television business.

– IPL: Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

– Viacom18 Media Pvt.: A subsidiary of Paramount Global and Reliance.

– ABC: A television network owned Disney.

– FX: An American cable channel owned Disney.

– ESPN: A sports-focused cable channel and multimedia company owned Disney.

