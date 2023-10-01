Disney+ Follows in Netflix’s Footsteps to Crack Down on Password Sharing

Disney+ is joining Netflix in its efforts to crack down on password sharing. Canadian subscribers of Disney+ were recently notified that the streaming service plans to restrict their ability to share their account or login credentials outside of their households. The policy change is set to take effect on November 1 for most Canadian users.

This move comes shortly after Netflix implemented account-sharing limits in the United States, requiring users to share their accounts only with individuals residing in the same household or pay an additional monthly fee. Disney+ has updated its online Canadian subscriber agreement to state that users are not allowed to share their subscriptions outside of their households unless they have permission based on their account tier. Violations of this policy could result in Disney+ limiting or terminating the service.

Disney CEO Bob Iger had previously hinted at plans to address password sharing during an investor call in August. He mentioned that the company was actively exploring ways to tackle the issue as part of its efforts to make its streaming services more profitable. Iger stated that subscriber agreements would be updated with additional terms on sharing policies later in the year, with monetization tactics being rolled out 2024. However, it is possible that the work may not be completed within the calendar year.

While Disney+ has not yet confirmed if similar changes will be implemented in the United States, analysts expect more streaming services to follow suit in cracking down on password sharing. In addition to this restriction, U.S. Disney+ subscribers can expect other changes, such as an increase in the price of the ad-free version of Disney+ starting from October 12, as well as higher costs for bundle offerings that include content from Disney, Hulu, and ESPN+.

In conclusion, Disney+ is taking steps to address the issue of password sharing introducing restrictions on account sharing outside of households. This move follows Netflix’s lead in an attempt to increase profitability and protect the exclusivity of their services.

