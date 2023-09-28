The Crackdown on Disney+ Password-Sharing Arrives Early in Canada

Disney’s crackdown on password-sharing for its streaming service, Disney+, is being implemented earlier than expected in Canada. Starting from November 1, Canadian subscribers will no longer be allowed to share their passwords outside of their household.

This development comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the company’s intention to stop password-sharing during an earnings call in August. Originally, the restrictions were not planned to be put into effect until next year. However, it seems that the timeline has been expedited.

The updated subscriber agreement now includes a section explicitly stating that account sharing is prohibited. According to Disney, “household” refers to the collection of devices associated with the primary personal residence and used the residents of that residence.

Disney reserves the right to monitor account usage and take action if any violations are found. This could include limiting or terminating access to the service. However, the agreement does mention a potential exception to the sharing ban. It states that sharing outside of the household may be allowed based on the subscriber’s service tier. This suggests that Disney may introduce new subscription plans to permit password-sharing across households, likely at an additional cost.

While specific details about these tiers are currently unknown, it is not unlikely that Disney may follow Netflix’s example offering higher-priced plans that enable sharing among non-household members.

Overall, Canadian Disney+ subscribers can expect tighter restrictions on password-sharing starting from November, as the House of Mouse takes steps to protect its streaming service.

