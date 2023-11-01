Disney Acquires Full Ownership of Hulu in $8.61 Billion Deal

Disney has finalized a deal to acquire Comcast’s 33 percent stake in Hulu, giving the entertainment giant full ownership of the popular streaming platform. The acquisition is expected to cost Disney over $8.61 billion, but that amount may increase depending on the appraisal process.

Both Disney and Comcast have agreed to an appraisal process to determine the equity fair value of Hulu as of September 30th. If the value of Comcast’s stake is higher than the guaranteed floor value, Disney will be required to pay the difference. The timing of the appraisal process is uncertain, but Disney anticipates its completion sometime next year.

The acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu comes as a result of a deal made in 2019 between the two companies. Originally scheduled for 2024, the agreement was moved forward to September 30th. Additionally, at the time of the initial agreement, the minimum valuation of Hulu was set at $27.5 billion. However, given the platform’s current success, it is expected to be worth much more than that.

While Hulu saw minimal changes in its subscriber base last quarter, Disney recently announced a price increase for its streaming services, including Hulu. The ad-free service subscription price has gone up from $14.99 to $17.99 per month, and Hulu with Live TV will now cost $75.99 per month, up from $68.99.

Further details about Disney’s plans for Hulu are likely to be revealed during the company’s upcoming earnings call. With full ownership of Hulu, Disney has the opportunity to further expand its streaming presence and solidify its position in the competitive streaming wars.

Source: The Verge

