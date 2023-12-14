Disney Expands Ad Spending on Instagram After Pulling Ads from Troubled Platform

A recent report Reuters has revealed that Disney has increased its advertising spending on Meta’s Instagram platform up to 40% after removing its ads from a controversial platform. The move comes after numerous reports of antisemitism surrounding the platform and its owner, Elon Musk.

According to the study conducted Sensor Tower, other advertisers have also shifted their spending away from the troubled platform. Comcast has increased its spending on Instagram 6%, while Paramount has tripled its spending on Snapchat as a result.

The backlash against the platform and Musk began after the entrepreneur was accused of antisemitism following his response to a critical tweet about Western Jewish communities. Despite vehemently denying these accusations and even suing a left-leaning watchdog, advertisers started to pull their spending.

Musk’s frustration was evident during an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit, where he expressed his disdain for brands using advertising to blackmail him. This outburst only added fuel to the fire and further undermined confidence in the platform.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of the troubled platform, also finds herself under pressure. In a recent post, Yaccarino emphasized the platform’s commitment to free speech and its powerful community, while expressing gratitude to partners who continue to support their work.

Advertisers are smart when it comes to making choices, and the recent safety concerns surrounding the platform have led to a reallocation of budgets. Felipe Thomaz, associate professor of marketing at the University of Oxford, explains that brands prioritize brand safety and would rather invest their resources elsewhere.

The ongoing association between Disney and the platform has been deemed ‘not positive’ CEO Robert Iger. Moreover, Lou Paskalis, founder of a marketing consultancy, believes that Musk’s outburst has marked a “closing chapter” for many brands and their relationship with the platform.

As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, brands are becoming increasingly cautious about the platforms they choose to advertise on. The current reports suggest that Musk’s apology may not be sufficient to regain advertisers’ trust and loyalty.

In conclusion, Disney’s decision to increase ad spending on Instagram reflects a larger trend among advertisers who are distancing themselves from a platform plagued controversy and accusations of antisemitism. This shift is likely to have long-term implications for the troubled platform and its future partnerships with brands.