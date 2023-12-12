Disney+ and Hulu Projected to Surpass Netflix in Popularity

A recent report from Ampere Analysis suggests that the combined Disney+ and Hulu app will soon surpass Netflix in terms of both volume and popularity. While Netflix has been known for its extensive library of original series and movies, the report reveals that one-third of the 100 most popular titles in the third quarter were on Disney+ and Hulu combined, with Netflix falling a few spots lower.

Ampere measures popularity based on key metrics such as volume of interest, web traffic, and box office income from major platforms like Google, Wikipedia, and IMDb. With the launch of the combined app in early 2024, Disney+ and Hulu are expected to shake up the streaming landscape with their compelling new content offering.

The merger of Disney+ and Hulu into a unified platform will provide viewers with one of the most comprehensive and diverse content catalogs available. As the streaming market becomes increasingly competitive, rivals will need to carefully curate their offerings to remain competitive and attract viewers and advertising dollars.

The decision to merge Hulu and Disney+ into a single platform is a strategic move, as it addresses concerns of popular or critically acclaimed titles leaving Hulu for rival platforms. It also capitalizes on Hulu’s broader, general-audience appeal and Disney+’s association with family-friendly content.

However, it’s worth noting that the new app is not a replacement for standalone Hulu or Disney apps. Both apps will remain as separate offerings, although subscribers to the Disney+ and Hulu bundle can access the combined content.

Disney’s streaming objectives are further supported its acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu. With the expected payment of $8.61 billion, Disney is positioning itself to strengthen its streaming presence and expand its reach in the market.

In conclusion, the combined power of Disney+ and Hulu is poised to challenge Netflix’s dominance in the streaming space. By offering a well-rounded and diverse content library, the unified platform aims to attract viewers, increase engagement, and create a seamless streaming experience.