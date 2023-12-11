Study: Disney+ Hulu App to Outperform Netflix in Popularity and Volume

A recent report from Ampere Analysis suggests that the combined Disney+ Hulu app will surpass Netflix in both popularity and volume in the United States. Ampere’s research found that one-third of the 100 most popular titles in the home market during Q3 were on Disney+ and Hulu, with the two streaming platforms taking the lead. In terms of volume, Disney+ and Hulu are projected to become the second largest streaming service with 9,578 titles, overtaking Netflix over 1,000. Despite the upcoming removal of 300 titles following Disney’s acquisition of Comcast’s Hulu stake, the combined app remains ahead of Netflix.

The Disney+ Hulu app brings together an extensive range of content, including new Star Wars movies and TV series, Pixar films, and popular Hulu shows such as “Only Murders in the Building” and “American Horror Story.” Disney+ focuses on its strong portfolio of children and family content, as well as tentpole sci-fi releases from major franchises. On the other hand, Hulu’s library complements Disney+ with genres such as crime, romance, and horror. In international markets, Disney+ already features some of Hulu’s library under the Star banner.

Interestingly, Hulu currently boasts more subscribers than Disney+ in the US as of October 2023. This is mainly due to bundles that offer both platforms plus ESPN. With the upcoming launch of the combined app in early 2024, Ampere analyst Joshua Rustage expects it to disrupt the streaming landscape. He believes that the Disney+ Hulu catalogue will provide one of the most comprehensive and popular offerings in a single platform, particularly as other streaming services pull back on content investment.

Disney has already taken steps towards integrating the two apps, with Hulu becoming a sixth vertical on the home screen of Disney+ in a beta launch. The full integration is planned for March next year, coinciding with Disney’s complete ownership of Hulu. The battle for viewership and advertising dollars is likely to intensify as competitors strive to maintain a competitive edge in the evolving streaming landscape.