Disney Raises Streaming Prices as Subscriber Numbers Decline

Disney has announced a second round of price increases for its streaming services, including Disney+ and Hulu, as the company continues to face challenges in achieving profitability and maintaining subscriber numbers. The price hikes, which were first announced in August, affect the monthly plans for Disney+, Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+.

The ad-free plan for Disney+ has increased to $13.99 per month, up from $10.99, doubling the initial launch price of $6.99 in 2019. Hulu’s ad-free plan has increased $3 per month to $17.99. The ad-supported tiers for both services remain at $7.99 each. The price increases also affect the Hulu Live TV packages, with prices going up $7 for both the ad-free and ad-supported plans. ESPN+ will see a $1 increase, bringing the monthly cost to $10.99.

Despite the price hikes, Disney reported streaming losses of $512 million in its fiscal third quarter, a decrease from the prior-year period but still a significant loss. The company has also experienced a decline in subscriber numbers, with a 7.4% drop to 146.1 million total Disney+ subscribers at the end of the latest quarter. Analysts had expected a higher number of paying users.

The majority of subscriber losses came from the Indian brand Disney+ Hotstar, which saw a 24% drop in users. However, domestic users in the US and Canada also decreased 1%.

In addition to the challenges in the streaming business, Disney’s parks business is slowing, its linear TV division is declining, and its box office performance has lagged behind competitors. To address these issues, Disney CEO Bob Iger has implemented various initiatives, such as exploring the sale of Disney’s linear assets and seeking a strategic partner for ESPN’s streaming offering. The company has also raised theme park prices.

Despite these efforts, Disney is facing pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, who is seeking multiple board seats, including one for himself. Peltz’s hedge fund, Trian Fund Management, has increased its stake in the company.

