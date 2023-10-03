Disney+ Implements New Subscription Sharing Rules and Pricing Changes

Disney+ is set to introduce stricter subscription sharing rules, beginning on November 1. Subscribers in Canada will no longer be able to share their accounts outside of their household, unless explicitly allowed their service tier. Violating these terms could result in limited or terminated access to the platform. This move is part of Disney’s strategy to monetize account sharing, as revealed CEO Bob Iger. The company plans to explore legal ways for paying subscribers to share their accounts and aims to introduce measures to monetize this practice 2024.

In addition to this, Disney+ will be launching an ad-supported plan in Canada, the U.K., and eight European countries on November 1. Priced at $7.99 per month, this initiative follows Netflix’s successful introduction of a “paid-sharing program” that converted password borrowers into paying subscribers or added them as “extra members.” This program had a significant impact on Netflix’s subscriber numbers, prompting Disney to follow suit.

Furthermore, Disney is implementing price increases for its premium subscription tiers in the United States. Starting from October 1, Disney+ Premium (ad-free) will cost $13.99 per month, Hulu without ads will be $17.99 per month, and ESPN+ will be $10.99 per month. These price hikes come after Disney+ experienced a slight decline in subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, although it saw overall growth in global subscribers. The stricter sharing rules and new pricing are part of Disney’s broader strategy to enhance revenue and effectively manage its user base on the platform.

Disney is also exploring options for its TV network portfolio, with a specific focus on film studios, theme parks, and streaming. CEO Bob Iger is considering strategic partnerships for ESPN, suggesting that their premium sports programming may eventually shift entirely to streaming.

Furthermore, Disney announced plans to double its capital expenditures in its Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products segment. The company aims to invest $60 billion over the next decade to expand and enhance its domestic and international parks and cruise line capacity.

These recent changes highlight Disney’s efforts to optimize revenue and manage its streaming platform effectively.

Source: Variety