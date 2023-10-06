Disney Holding Preliminary Talks for Sale of India Streaming and Television Business

The Walt Disney Company is reportedly in preliminary talks with potential buyers for its streaming and television business in India. Senior executives from Disney are engaging in discussions with potential buyers, including billionaires Gautam Adani and Kalanithi Maran, as well as private equity funds. The company is exploring various options, including selling part of its Indian operations or combining the assets of the unit, which includes sports rights and the regional streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.

Prior to these talks, Disney had engaged in discussions with Reliance Industries Ltd., which is controlled Mukesh Ambani. The move comes as Disney lost its streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket tournament. Acquiring Disney’s assets would be a strategic move for Maran’s broadcast firm, Sun TV Network Ltd., while the Adani Group could use the assets to enhance its recently acquired New Delhi Television Ltd.

This development highlights the shifting market dynamics, particularly since Ambani’s conglomerate obtained the streaming rights for the Indian Premier League. Disney is currently broadcasting the Cricket World Cup in India free of charge in an effort to regain subscribers, even if it means foregoing revenue in the cricket-loving Indian market. Despite losing the streaming rights, Disney Star remains active in the cricket domain, securing television rights until 2027.

Disney is well-positioned for growth, as global brands are eager to tap into India’s vast consumer demographic. The company collaborates with major brands for advertising during the ongoing cricket event. Disney’s shares are trading higher on the news.

Source: Bloomberg

Note: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published Benzinga editors.

Definitions:

Streaming: The transmission of audio and video content to a computer or mobile device over the internet in real-time.

Television business: The production, distribution, and broadcasting of television programs and content.

Asset sales: The sale of a company’s assets, such as properties, intellectual property, or subsidiary businesses, to generate funds or reduce debt.

Private equity funds: Investment funds that pool money from high-net-worth individuals and institutions to invest in private companies or acquire stakes in public companies.

Indian Premier League: A professional Twenty20 cricket league in India, considered one of the most-watched and lucrative cricket tournaments worldwide.

Ad slots: Spaces for advertisements during television or online broadcasts.

Cricket World Cup: An international cricket tournament held every four years, featuring teams from around the world.

Sources: Bloomberg