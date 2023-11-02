Disney Strengthens Streaming Presence with Acquisition of Comcast’s Stake in Hulu

In a strategic maneuver aimed at solidifying its control in the competitive streaming market, The Walt Disney Company has announced its plans to acquire Comcast’s $8.6 billion stake in Hulu. The acquisition, expected to be finalized December 1, 2023, forms an integral part of Disney’s streaming objectives and will contribute to the growth of its Disney+ streaming service.

By acquiring Comcast’s stake in Hulu, Disney aims to enhance its subscriber base and remain at the forefront of the streaming wars. With intensifying competition in the streaming industry, this move presents a crucial opportunity for Disney to strengthen its position and expand its presence in the market.

The deal values Hulu at an impressive $27.5 billion, marking a significant milestone in the streaming landscape. However, the final price tag is still subject to an appraisal process to determine Hulu’s market value. Bankers from Disney and Comcast are currently evaluating Hulu’s equity fair value to reach a consensus. If the values obtained the two parties’ bankers differ more than 10%, a third firm will be involved to provide another estimate, and the final valuation will be determined based on the average of the two closest figures.

As part of the transaction, Disney has agreed to share 50% of its estimated U.S. tax savings resulting from the Hulu stake acquisition with NBCUniversal over a 15-year period. Additionally, Disney will make payment to NBCUniversal, within 45 days of the final determination, equal to NBCU’s equity ownership percentage of the net equity fair value after deducting the guaranteed purchase price.

This acquisition follows Disney’s previous majority stake acquisition of Hulu in 2019, leaving Comcast with a 33% stake. That agreement stipulated that Disney could buy Comcast’s stake or sell its own stake at fair market value as of January 2024.

By offering Hulu as part of bundled offerings along with Disney+ and ESPN+, Disney caters to a wide range of audience preferences. Despite a slowdown in Hulu’s growth rate, industry experts believe that the service holds strategic value for Disney. Integrating Hulu’s content into a unified streaming experience, along with Disney+ and other streaming bundles, can reduce churn and enhance pricing power, which are essential for increasing streaming revenues.

As Disney prepares to release its upcoming quarterly earnings report on November 8th, this acquisition comes at a critical time. The report will provide insights into the performance of Disney’s cable and streaming television services, particularly following recent challenges faced its streaming platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does Disney’s acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu benefit the company?

A: The acquisition strengthens Disney’s position in the streaming market, enhances its subscriber numbers, and aligns with its streaming objectives.

Q: What is the value of Hulu after this acquisition?

A: The deal values Hulu at $27.5 billion, but the exact final price tag is subject to an appraisal process.

Q: How will Disney compensate NBCUniversal as part of the transaction?

A: Disney will share 50% of its estimated U.S. tax savings resulting from the acquisition and make additional payments equal to NBCUniversal’s equity ownership percentage.

Q: How does integrating Hulu’s content with Disney+ and other streaming bundles benefit Disney?

A: It reduces churn, enhances pricing power, and contributes to scaling streaming revenues.

Q: When will Disney’s acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu be completed?

A: The acquisition is expected to be concluded December 1, 2023.