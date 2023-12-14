Big U.S. Companies Increase Ad Spending on Instagram as Some Abandon X

According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, major U.S. companies such as Walt Disney and Comcast have significantly increased their advertising spending on Instagram after pausing commercials on X last month. The move comes as advertisers are fleeing the Elon Musk-owned social media platform due to concerns over antisemitic content.

Sensor Tower data reveals that Disney and Comcast raised their U.S. spending on the app owned Meta 40% and about 6% respectively in the two weeks from November 20. Additionally, Paramount tripled its spending on Snapchat during the same period.

The data underscores the challenges faced Musk, who recently voiced frustration against advertisers who dropped X, previously known as Twitter, through a profanity-laced tirade. Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic post that falsely accused Jewish individuals of fueling hatred against white people has led to several advertisers abandoning the platform. Musk has since apologized for sharing the post.

Felipe Thomaz, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Oxford, stated that brands are making intelligent choices when it comes to their advertising platforms and any concerns regarding brand safety will prompt them to reallocate their budgets away from troubled platforms.

As of November 2023, Sensor Tower’s data shows that 51 of the top 100 U.S. advertisers on X, since Musk’s acquisition of the platform, have ceased ad spending on it. Furthermore, the platform has experienced a 16% decline in monthly active users since the buyout, although user engagement has remained stable.

Bloomberg News reported that X is expected to face a steep decline in ad revenue, estimated to be around $2.5 billion, this year. Mobile analytics firm data.ai has noted that consumers are shifting from text-based social networking apps to photo and video-first platforms, citing a general shift in where news content is being consumed.

