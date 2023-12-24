Disney’s Streaming Strategy: A Profitable Future Ahead

Disney (NYSE: DIS) has recently shifted its focus towards streaming, and CEO Bob Iger is determined to make it a lucrative and growing segment of the company. The acquisition of Hulu and the implementation of price increases are clear indicators of Disney’s vision for the future of streaming.

In a recent video, financial analyst Travis Hoium delved into Disney’s strategy and highlighted why 2024 holds great potential for the stock. While stock prices discussed in the video were based on end-of-day prices from December 15, 2023, the analysis and insight provided are still valuable.

Hoium emphasized the importance of considering multiple factors before investing in Walt Disney. While Disney has proven its position as an entertainment powerhouse, it’s worth noting that it didn’t make the cut among the Motley Fool Stock Advisor’s list of the top 10 stocks to invest in now. The recommended stocks have the potential to generate substantial returns in the years to come, as analyzed the professional Stock Advisor team.

Despite not being included in the top 10 list, it’s important to note that Travis Hoium himself holds positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool also has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney, while recommending Comcast as well.

Disney’s streaming platform may not yet rival Netflix, but there are significant opportunities for the company to generate billions in revenue. By leveraging its vast content library, investing in original programming, and expanding its subscriber base through successful acquisitions, Disney is positioning itself for success in the streaming market. While it may take time and effort to catch up to Netflix, Disney’s long-term potential is undeniable.

