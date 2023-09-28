Disney+ Axes GroupWatch Feature, Leaving Viewers Disappointed

In response to the increasing demand for group watching on streaming platforms, Disney+ introduced its GroupWatch feature, allowing users to virtually watch shows together and sync their pauses. However, much to the dismay of fans, Disney+ has recently announced that it is axing this popular feature.

The decision to remove GroupWatch from the platform was revealed on the Disney+ help center, stating that the feature would no longer be available as of September 18, 2023. Although the exact reason behind this move remains unclear, it appears to be part of the recent updates aimed at delivering the best product experience.

This decision comes as a surprise to many Disney+ subscribers who enjoyed the interactive nature of GroupWatch. It also follows a change in pricing tiers earlier this year, where certain features were restricted to upgraded subscribers only. Some speculate that this may be a part of Disney’s efforts to refine and optimize its streaming service.

While Disney+ users may no longer have access to GroupWatch, there are alternative options available for those who still wish to watch their favorite shows with others. Amazon Prime offers a feature called watch parties, allowing users to enjoy films and series together. Additionally, there are external tools that can be used in conjunction with Netflix for synchronized viewing experiences.

For Disney+ enthusiasts, resorting to video call options or utilizing Apple’s SharePlay feature may be the way to recreate the collaborative watching experience. Although it may require some manual coordination, these alternatives can help fill the void left the removal of GroupWatch.

The discontinuation of GroupWatch has left many fans disappointed and searching for alternative ways to connect with others while enjoying their favorite Disney+ content. It remains to be seen if Disney will introduce a replacement feature in the future, but for now, viewers will have to explore other options to share their streaming experiences.

