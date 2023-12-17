Disney Announces New Residential Community in North Carolina

Disney has recently revealed plans to create a new residential community in North Carolina, marking the second installation of their Storyliving Disney brand. Named Asteria, this vibrant community aims to combine the magic of Walt Disney Imagineering with Disney’s renowned service to place residents at the heart of everything.

Located as part of the Chatham Park development, Asteria will be situated northeast of Pittsboro, overlooking the picturesque Haw River. Spanning 1,500 acres, the community will feature over 4,000 residential units, including both single and multi-family homes. Notably, there will be designated areas for adults aged 55 and above.

Apart from the spacious and diverse living options, Asteria will offer a range of amenities to enhance the quality of life for its residents. These will include a recreation center, a restaurant, sports courts, swimming pools, and more. Disney’s unique touch will be evident in the enrichment programming available, providing unparalleled experiences that only Disney can deliver.

The announcement of Asteria represents an exciting expansion for Disney’s branded communities, marking their first venture on the East Coast. Claire Bilby, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses, expressed enthusiasm for this project, stating that the vision for Asteria is inspired Walt Disney’s curiosity and North Carolina’s spirit of discovery.

While further details on home sales have yet to be released, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Mike Dasher, expressed his excitement about the economic opportunities this development will bring to the area. Dasher stated that this project joins a list of major economic development projects choosing Chatham County, and will provide residents with an innovative and unique lifestyle as well as employment opportunities.

As construction begins in 2027, Disney enthusiasts and potential residents are encouraged to join the email list to stay updated on the latest details regarding the Asteria community. The addition of this Disney-branded community to North Carolina is sure to generate excitement and attract attention from individuals looking to experience the magic of Disney in a whole new way.