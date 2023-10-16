Disney and TikTok Partner to Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary

Disney has announced a new partnership with short-form video platform TikTok to commemorate its 100th anniversary. The partnership will bring a unique experience to fans of the Mickey Mouse entertainment brand through the creation of the “Disney100 hub.” This hub will be available for a limited time from October 16, allowing enthusiasts to enjoy Disney content within the TikTok app.

Asad Ayaz, the chief brand officer of the Walt Disney Company, expressed excitement about this first-of-its-kind experience on TikTok. He highlighted Disney’s long history of creative innovation and storytelling and emphasized the company’s commitment to continue that legacy.

During the activation, Disney fans will have the opportunity to watch video clips from Disney brands, create their own videos using Disney music and effects, participate in daily Disney trivia, and collect and trade digital character cards within the app. The activation will feature content from the Walt Disney Company and will be accessible in 24 regions globally.

Nicole Iacopetti, the global head of content at TikTok, expressed her platform’s enthusiasm to work with Disney and celebrate the company’s undeniable impact on entertainment and families worldwide. In addition to the interactive features, TikTok will curate a special Disney100 Playlist, featuring songs from beloved Disney classics like “Cinderella” and “The Lion King,” as well as tracks from upcoming studio releases.

This partnership between Disney and TikTok reflects the power of collaboration between two influential entertainment giants. It provides Disney fans with a unique and immersive experience, allowing them to engage with their favorite Disney content in a new and exciting way. Through the “Disney100 hub,” TikTok users can celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary and be a part of the ongoing legacy of this iconic entertainment brand.

