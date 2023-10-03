Disney Plus Implements Password-Sharing Crackdown in Canada

Password-sharing crackdowns are becoming more common in the streaming world, and Disney Plus has recently announced restrictions on Canadian subscribers’ ability to share their account or login credentials outside of their households. The updated Canadian Subscriber Agreement states that users cannot share a subscription outside their household unless permitted their account tier, with violations potentially leading to service limitations or termination.

The term “household” refers to the collection of devices associated with a subscriber’s primary residence and used the individuals living there. These password-sharing restrictions will go into effect for most Canadian users on November 1st, with annual subscribers in Quebec possibly seeing the changes later depending on their billing cycle. Users who switch their plan prior to November 1st will see the updates apply immediately.

Disney Plus will also be introducing ad-supported tier offerings in Canada and select European markets starting on November 1st. The ad tier has already been available in the U.S. since December 2022. The company aims to make its streaming services profitable, with a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans in the U.S. and a crackdown on password sharing expected to continue through next year.

Although it is unclear if these household restrictions will be implemented beyond Canada, other streaming services like Netflix have also cracked down on password sharing. In the U.S., Netflix now requires freeloading viewers to open their own accounts unless a subscriber agrees to pay an $8 monthly surcharge to allow people from different households to watch.