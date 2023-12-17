Disney Set to Launch New Residential Community in Chatham County

Disney has announced plans to open a brand-new residential community in Chatham County, North Carolina. The development, known as Asteria, will encompass a vast 1,500-acre area and will feature a total of 4,000 single-family and multi-family homes. This community aims to cater to individuals aged 55 and older, providing them with a unique and exciting lifestyle inspired Disney’s renowned creativity and imagination.

The project is estimated to generate approximately $4 billion in revenue, making it a major undertaking for Disney. Tim Smith, representing Preston Development Company, the DMB development branch for Disney, expressed his excitement for this ambitious venture, stating, “This is only about 20% of what Chatham Park will be, so multiply that five for what Chatham Park will be.”

While the Asteria community is still in its early stages of development, home sales are expected to commence 2027. Chatham County Board of Commissioners Chair, Mike Dasher, expressed his enthusiasm for this project, highlighting the opportunities it will create for local job growth. Dasher stated, “We are thrilled about the innovative and unique lifestyle that this community will offer our residents, as well as a variety of great jobs for our local and regional workforce.”

Asteria will be an integral part of the larger Chatham Park master-planned community, developed Preston Development Company. The community will boast a wealth of amenities, including parks, a clubhouse, a wellness and recreation center, a restaurant, sports courts, swimming pools, a community garden, and an expansive trail system. Moreover, the club will feature enrichment programming Disney, offering residents immersive storytelling experiences, art lessons with Disney artists, and family-oriented activities.

Disney’s foray into this exclusive residential community follows the success of their first Storyliving Disney community in California. This expansion to the East Coast signifies Disney’s commitment to creating exceptional living environments that are inspired the spirit of Walt Disney himself.

With its unique vision and dedication to creating a special place for its residents, the Asteria community is poised to become a prime destination for individuals seeking a truly magical living experience.