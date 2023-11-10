New Partnership Between Disney and TikTok Sparks Creative Engagement and Music Promotion

Disney and TikTok recently announced an exciting and unprecedented partnership, unveiling the Disney100 hub—a unique experience that offers exclusive content, interactive challenges and games, and exclusive music and sounds. This collaboration has already seen remarkable engagement across Disney brands like ESPN, as well as unexpected community behaviors, creating a vibrant trading ecosystem within comments and trends. This partnership has surpassed expectations and has successfully expanded both brands’ reach and engagement.

One of the highlights of the Disney100 hub is the opportunity for fans to collect character cards and earn Profile Frames. Over the past few weeks, Disney enthusiasts have been actively participating, earning a staggering 18 billion character cards. In week one, the most collected cards were Elsa, Iron Man, and Minnie Mouse, followed Mandalorian, Black Panther, and Chewbacca in week two. And in week three, fans were most excited about collecting Joy, Groot, and Mickey Mouse. Cumulatively, Mandalorian emerged as the most collected card throughout the three weeks.

In addition to the interactive challenges, the partnership has also showcased the power of music. Several original Disney songs have gained significant popularity on TikTok and even made their way onto the TikTok Billboard Top 50. The upcoming film Wish’s song “This Wish,” performed Ariana DeBose, has garnered over 4 million creations and 1.5 billion video views, securing the second spot on the TikTok Billboard Top 50. Another song from the same movie, “This Is The Thanks I Get?!,” performed Chris Pine, sits at number 20 on the chart.

Other notable songs include “Steal the Show” Lauv from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental, which has reached the 40th spot on the TikTok Billboard Top 50. Additionally, the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the film Encanto, performed Mauro Castillo and Carolina Gaitán, is currently ranked at number six on the chart. This song’s recent success can be attributed to the Disney Hits Bracket effect, which has generated over 6.5 million creations featuring the song as the default audio.

The Disney-TikTok partnership has not only brought unique experiences and entertainment to fans but has also provided a platform for creativity, storytelling, and engagement. It is a testament to the power of these two iconic brands and their ability to create lasting memories and magic for people around the world.

