Disney and TikTok Partner for Interactive Hub to Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary

Disney and TikTok are joining forces to create an interactive hub to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary. This unique destination on TikTok will bring together stories, magic, and memories for fans of Disney. Starting from October 16, 2023, users will have the opportunity to watch videos from various Disney brands, create their own videos using Disney music and effects, and participate in daily Disney trivia.

TikTok Global Head of Content, Nicole Iacopetti, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that Disney has had an incredible impact on entertainment and families worldwide. By collaborating with Disney, TikTok aims to provide their passionate community of Disney fans exclusive access to content and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else. The partnership will continue to offer new and exciting opportunities for the TikTok community.

The Disney100 Hub on TikTok will feature content from more than 48 Disney handles, including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, ESPN, National Geographic, and Disney Parks, among others. For an immersive experience, a special Disney100 Playlist will be curated, featuring popular songs from Disney movies like “Cinderella,” “The Lion King,” “Toy Story,” and “High School Musical,” as well as the upcoming animated musical “Wish.”

Disney Chief Brand Officer, Asad Ayaz, emphasized Disney’s commitment to creative innovation and storytelling throughout its 100-year history. He expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, recognizing TikTok as a go-to destination for Disney fans to connect and engage with their favorite films, shows, characters, and experiences.

This partnership between Disney and TikTok aims to make the 100th anniversary celebration even more special providing an interactive platform for fans to engage with their beloved Disney content. It highlights the ongoing commitment to creating unique experiences and connecting with audiences in innovative ways.

