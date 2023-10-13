Disney Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Interactive Experience on TikTok

Disney is honoring its 100th anniversary offering fans a unique, interactive experience on TikTok. Starting from October 16th, fans will be able to watch videos from Disney’s brands, create their own videos with Disney music and effects, play daily Disney trivia, and collect and trade “Character Cards” to win unique profile frames.

Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating that Disney has been a leader in creative innovation and storytelling for over 100 years. TikTok has become a go-to destination for Disney fans, with over 240 billion views across Disney’s portfolio of brands and experiences.

Nicole Iacopetti, Global Head of Content at TikTok, praised Disney’s impact on entertainment and families worldwide. The partnership aims to provide TikTok’s passionate community of Disney fans with unique access to content and experiences they can’t find anywhere else.

The four-week activation will involve more than 48 Disney handles and will be live in 24 regions around the world. Fans can expect daily reminders of why they connect with their favorite Disney franchises, movies, and memories. Disney’s presence on TikTok includes accounts such as ESPN, National Geographic, and Disney Parks, bringing entertaining and educational content to over 150 million followers.

TikTok will curate a special Disney100 Playlist, featuring popular hits from the Disney catalog. This includes songs from classic films such as Cinderella and The Lion King, as well as upcoming features like Wish and the Toy Story franchise.

In addition to the interactive experience, Disney will also become a TikTok Pulse Premiere publisher, allowing advertisers to deliver ads adjacent to premium entertainment and sports content from Disney on TikTok’s For You feed.

Overall, Disney’s partnership with TikTok celebrates the company’s history and its impact on entertainment. It provides fans with a unique opportunity to engage, create, and connect around their favorite Disney content.

Sources:

– Source article: [source]

– Definitions:

– TikTok: A popular social media platform known for its short-form videos.

– Disney: The Walt Disney Company, an entertainment and media conglomerate.