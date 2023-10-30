Walt Disney Prepares for Strong Fourth Quarter Results Amid Streaming Challenges

Analysts are eagerly awaiting the financial results of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, set to be announced on November 8. Anticipating year-over-year growth, experts expect both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) to increase. According to Zacks Investment Research, the consensus forecast suggests a substantial surge of 133% in 4Q EPS, reaching $0.70 per share. Additionally, revenue is predicted to rise 6% to $21.33 billion.

The entertainment giant faced a setback in the previous quarter, reporting slightly lower-than-expected revenue, despite surpassing EPS expectations. Notably, Disney disclosed that its Disney+ subscriber count experienced a decline of 7.4% during the three months ending July 1, falling to 146.1 million. This decline, which exceeded Wall Street’s projections, raised concerns among investors.

To counter the decline in Disney+ subscribers, the company announced plans to raise the price of its ad-free streaming tier in October. In addition, Disney vowed to crack down on password sharing, following in the footsteps of streaming rival Netflix.

While the streaming sector presents challenges, Disney’s parks, experiences, and products division delivered promising results in 3Q, with revenue increasing 13% to $8.3 billion. This growth demonstrates the diversified nature of Disney’s business and its ability to generate revenue through various sources.

Disney has outperformed analyst expectations for EPS in three of the last four quarters. However, it has only exceeded the consensus revenue forecast once during this period. These mixed results highlight the importance of delivering strong financial performance across all segments to satisfy investor expectations.

Despite the challenges faced the company, shares of Walt Disney experienced a 2% rise in late-day trading, reaching $80.82. However, year-to-date, the stock has declined 9%.

