Disney Reorganizes to Harness Power of Social Platforms

Disney’s global advertising chief, Rita Ferro, has announced that the media giant has reorganized its operations to better collaborate with social media platforms. Ferro emphasized that broadcasters now view social platforms as an extension of their programming and that short-form content apps have become platforms for storytelling. She highlighted the importance of telling stories that are organic to each platform and appealing to their specific audiences. Ferro cited ESPN’s SportsCenter on Snapchat as an example of this approach, where the aim is to provide the SportsCenter experience on Snapchat rather than driving audiences back to ESPN.

The president of the global sports and culture company IMG, Adam Kelly, also spoke at the conference and discussed the attention economy, noting that individuals consume over 60 hours of content per week on average. He highlighted the impressive user numbers of platforms like TikTok, which has a billion monthly users consuming an average of 90 minutes of content per day. However, Kelly urged the industry to consider where this content consumption is coming from and what it may be taking away from.

Ferro outlined the top three impactful developments for Disney in recent months, including cross-platform selling, the growth of women’s sports, and the increasing desire for brands to be part of the storytelling process on social media. She noted that marketers are now allocating significant budgets to women’s sports and that sport, in general, remains a powerful tool for advertisers due to people’s desire to engage with big, live moments and moments of culture and conversation.

Kelly echoed Ferro’s sentiments about the power of sport as a platform for brands, explaining that it has the ability to engage with content and people in a way that other media cannot. He emphasized the scarcity of sport as its distinctive quality, which allows it to capture audiences’ attention and cut through the saturation of other media.

This reorganization Disney reflects the shifting landscape of media consumption and the increasing importance of social media platforms in storytelling and advertising strategies.

Sources:

– The Media Leader