New Disney 100 Quiz Answers for October 31: Test Your Disney Knowledge!

Have you tried your hand at the Disney 100 quiz today? If not, we have all the answers you need to test your Disney knowledge. The questions for today, October 31, cover a range of Disney topics, from iconic movies to lesser-known gems. Let’s dive in and see if you can get them all correct!

1. What did Making the Wish chronicle the building of?

Answer: A Disney cruise ship

2. What year was Monsters, Inc. released?

Answer: 2001

3. What does Luke give Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

Answer: Han Solo’s dice

4. In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, what does Han say after Leia tells him “I love you,” just before he’s frozen in carbonite?

Answer: He coolly responds, “I know.”

5. Finish the Taylor McKessie quote from High School Musical 2: “That girl’s got more moves than…”

Answer: An octopus in a wrestling match

While it’s not necessary to get all the answers right to receive the two Character Cards as a reward, it’s always fun to test your knowledge and see how well you know the magical world of Disney. Don’t worry if you miss a few – it’s all about having a blast!

Remember to check back tomorrow for the latest batch of Disney 100 quiz questions and answers. Keep building your Disney repertoire, and who knows, you might become a true Disney expert!

FAQ:

Q: What are the rewards for getting the answers right?

A: The reward for answering the Disney 100 quiz questions correctly is two Character Cards.

Q: Can I still get rewards if I answer incorrectly?

A: Yes, even if you answer incorrectly, you will still receive the two Character Cards as a reward.

Q: Are these questions challenging?

A: The difficulty of the Disney 100 quiz questions varies. Some can be challenging, while others may be easier for avid Disney fans.

Q: Can I play the Disney 100 quiz multiple times?

A: Yes, you can play the Disney 100 quiz multiple times to test your knowledge and improve your score.