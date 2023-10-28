The Ultimate Guide to Mastering the Disney 100 Quiz: October 28 Edition

Are you ready to test your knowledge of all things Disney? Look no further than the Disney 100 quiz, a challenging and fun way to explore the magical world of Disney. Today, we bring you the answers to the October 28 edition of the quiz, so you can boost your score and become a Disney trivia champion.

From questions about Spider-Man’s workplace to the color of Qui-Gon Jinn’s lightsaber, this quiz covers a wide range of Disney topics. Whether you’re an avid Disney fan or just getting started, there’s something for everyone in this quiz. But fear not, even if you get a question wrong, you’ll still receive the coveted two-card reward.

Let’s dive into the answers for today’s quiz:

1. The name of the model community passed the Tomorrowland Transit Authority is Progress City.

2. Peter Parker works as a photographer at the Daily Bugle.

3. The Haunted Mansion is located in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Resort.

4. Qui-Gon Jinn’s lightsaber in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is green.

5. In the movie Turning Red, Mei’s favorite 4*TOWN singer is yet to be determined.

With these answers in your arsenal, you’re well-equipped to tackle the Disney 100 quiz. But remember, it’s not just about getting the answers right, it’s about having fun and embracing the magic of Disney.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I still get rewards if I get the answers wrong?

A: Absolutely! Even if you get the answers wrong, you’ll still receive the two-card reward. Getting the answers right is a bonus, but not a necessity for rewards.

Q: Where can I find more Disney 100 guides?

A: For more helpful guides on the Disney 100 quiz, you can check out the daily activities refresh schedule and learn how to quickly collect all 18 Character Cards.

Q: When will the next batch of Disney 100 questions and answers be available?

A: Be sure to come back tomorrow for the next day’s batch of Disney 100 questions and answers, so you can continue your Disney trivia journey.

Now, go forth and conquer the Disney 100 quiz, and may the magic of Disney be with you!