Exploring the Disney 100 Quiz: Test Your Knowledge and Get Rewarded!

Are you ready to put your Disney knowledge to the test? The Disney 100 Quiz is here to challenge your expertise on all things Disney. In today’s edition, which takes place on October 27, we have a mix of questions that will test your knowledge of Marvel and the popular Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction at EPCOT.

Let’s dive into the questions:

1. Approximately how large is the marquee for the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction?

Answer: The marquee stands at an impressive 10 feet tall and spans 14 feet wide. It’s hard to miss!

2. What is NOT a scene from Ratatouille that you can see on the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction at EPCOT?

Answer: Unfortunately, visitors won’t get to witness Remy visiting Linguini’s apartment during the adventure.

3. In Wander Over Yonder, what is Sylvia?

Answer: Sylvia is a character in the animated series Wander Over Yonder. Keep in mind that basic knowledge of the show is required to ace this question.

4. Which Guardian of the Galaxy is originally from Earth?

Answer: Marvel fans will know that Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, hails from Earth.

5. What is the name of Thor’s homeworld?

Answer: Thor, the mighty God of Thunder, comes from the realm of Asgard.

While it’s great to aim for a perfect score, remember that even if you get any of the answers wrong, you still receive two Character Cards as a reward. So, enjoy the quiz, expand your Disney knowledge, and collect those cards!

FAQ:

Q: What happens if I get the answers wrong?

A: Don’t worry! Even if you answer incorrectly, you will still receive two Character Cards.

Q: Are there any additional rewards for getting all the answers correct?

A: While getting all the answers right is a bonus, it doesn’t result in any additional rewards. The two Character Cards are the main reward regardless of the accuracy of your answers.

Q: Will there be more Disney 100 quizzes in the future?

A: Yes! Come back tomorrow for another round of Disney 100 questions and answers. Test your Disney knowledge and have fun!

So, gather your Disney-loving friends, challenge yourself, and enjoy the thrill of the Disney 100 Quiz. Remember, it’s not just about the rewards but also about celebrating the magical world of Disney!