Discover the Magic: Your Ultimate Guide to Disney 100 Quiz Answers

Have you ever found yourself immersed in the enchanting world of Disney and wanted to test your knowledge? Look no further than the Disney 100 quiz! Whether you’re a casual fan or a die-hard aficionado, this delightful quiz is sure to entertain and challenge you. Get ready to embark on an adventure as we provide you with the essential answers to today’s Disney 100 quiz!

Question 1: In the beloved film Zootopia, who is Judy Hopps’ favorite singer?

Answer: Gazelle – This sensational pop star captivates audiences with her mesmerizing performances and empowering music.

Question 2: In the inspiring movie Miracle, who scored the winning goal against the Soviet team?

Answer: Mike Eruzione – This iconic moment in sports history showcases the indomitable spirit of the American ice hockey team during the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Question 3: Which talented composer contributed to the creation of “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)” for the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction?

Answer: George Bruns – His remarkable musical prowess brought to life the swashbuckling adventures and memorable melodies of this beloved Disney attraction.

Question 4: Fasten your seatbelts for this one! What are the vehicles called in the electrifying world of Tron?

Answer: Lightcycles – These sleek and futuristic motorcycles race through the digital realm, captivating audiences with their exhilarating speed and neon-lit trails.

Question 5: Journey into the magical realm of Frozen 2. Can you recall the name of the fiery and enigmatic spirit?

Answer: The fire spirit is known as Bruni – This playful creature captivates viewers with its fiery yet endearing personality.

While there is no pressure to answer all the questions correctly, achieving a perfect score without any assistance is undeniably impressive! Remember, even if you stumble upon a few incorrect answers, you will still be rewarded with two Character Cards. So, let your love for Disney guide you through this quiz, and don’t forget to embrace the joy of exploring the wonderful world of Disney!

FAQ

1. Can I play the Disney 100 quiz every day?

Absolutely! The Disney 100 quiz is available daily, offering a new batch of questions to test your Disney knowledge.

2. Are there any additional rewards for answering all the questions correctly?

While answering all the questions correctly is a commendable feat, the game awards the same reward of two Character Cards regardless of your score.

3. Where can I find more helpful resources for the Disney 100 quizzes?

For more Disney 100 guides and resources, you can refer to our comprehensive daily activities refresh guide or discover how to quickly collect all 18 Character Cards.

