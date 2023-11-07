Disney 100 Quiz: Test Your Knowledge and Get Character Cards!

Are you a Disney fanatic? Do you think you know everything there is to know about classic movies like “Pocahontas” and “Peter Pan,” as well as newer hits like “Toy Story 4” and “Monsters, Inc.”? Well, put your knowledge to the test with the Disney 100 quiz!

Today’s quiz, which was available on November 7, 2023, included questions about Pocahontas’ best friend, the way to get to Never Land in Peter Pan, Duke Caboom’s home country in Toy Story 4, and where Mike first met Boo in Monsters, Inc. And let’s not forget the tough question about Donald Duck’s middle name, Fauntleroy. It’s safe to say that this quiz covered a wide range of Disney movie trivia.

The best part is that it doesn’t really matter if you get any of the answers wrong. Even if you do, you still receive two Character Cards as a reward. But if you manage to answer all five questions correctly, it’s definitely an impressive feat!

If you missed today’s quiz, don’t worry! There’s a new batch of Disney 100 questions and answers every day. And guess what? We’ve got you covered. We’ll provide you with the answers as soon as they go live, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on your Character Cards.

So, whether you’re a Disney expert or just a casual fan, the Disney 100 quiz is a fun way to test your knowledge and earn some Character Cards along the way. Keep coming back for more quizzes and be sure to check out our guides for other Disney 100 activities. Happy quizzing!

FAQs

1. Are there any additional rewards for getting all the answers correct?

No, there are no additional rewards for getting all the answers correct. The game provides two Character Cards regardless of how many answers you get right.

2. When do the daily Disney 100 activities refresh?

The daily activities refresh every day. While the exact time may vary, you can expect new quizzes and challenges to be available at some point during the day. Keep checking back regularly to make sure you don’t miss out.

3. How can I quickly collect all 18 Character Cards?

To quickly collect all 18 Character Cards, make sure to participate in the daily quizzes and complete other Disney 100 activities. Each activity you complete will reward you with Character Cards, so be sure to explore all the different options available. Happy collecting!