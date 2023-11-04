A Disney Quiz for the Trivia Masters: November 4 Edition

Welcome to today’s Disney 100 quiz! Put your knowledge to the test and see how many questions you can answer correctly. Whether you’re a Disney fanatic or just looking for some fun trivia, this quiz is sure to entertain. So, let’s dive in!

1. How tall is Woody when he’s wearing a hat?

– Woody stands tall at an impressive 15.93 inches when sporting his iconic hat.

2. Which attraction didn’t debut at the 1964 World’s Fair?

– Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride did not make its debut at the 1964 World’s Fair.

3. Who is the current chairman of the Imagination Institute?

– The brilliant Dr. Nigel Channing is the current chairman of the Imagination Institute.

4. Where is the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex located?

– The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is located in the lively city of Orlando, FL.

5. In what city does Austin & Ally take place?

– The captivating adventures of Austin & Ally unfold in the vibrant cityscape.

Remember, even if you don’t get all the answers right, you still receive two Character Cards as a reward. But if you manage to answer all the questions correctly without any assistance, that’s truly impressive!

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s set of new Disney 100 questions and answers. With a wide range of topics, these quizzes are designed to challenge your knowledge while providing entertainment. And don’t worry – we’ve got your back with immediate answers as soon as the questions go live.

So, are you ready to showcase your Disney expertise? Start the quiz and embark on an exciting journey through the magical world of Disney trivia!

FAQ:

Q: Can I still earn rewards if I answer some questions incorrectly?

A: Absolutely! You will still receive two Character Cards, regardless of how many questions you answer correctly.

Q: Are the Disney 100 quizzes difficult?

A: The difficulty level can vary. Some questions may be easy for Disney enthusiasts, while others may require some extra thinking. It’s all part of the fun!

Q: Where can I find answers for future Disney 100 quizzes?

A: We’ve got you covered! Come back to our site to find immediate answers as soon as the new quizzes go live.