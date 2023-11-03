New Disney 100 Quiz Answers for November 3: Test Your Disney Knowledge!

Today’s Disney 100 quiz is here to challenge your knowledge of classic Disney movies. From Cinderella to The Little Mermaid, let’s put your Disney expertise to the test! Plus, there’s a question about the beloved film Tangled that recent viewers may be able to recall the answer for. And with the holiday season approaching, expect themed questions like the one centered around The Santa Clause to make an appearance. Not to forget, there’s also a question about TaleSpin, a lesser-known Disney gem that may stump those who haven’t seen it.

Whether you get the answers right or wrong, the game will generously provide you with two Character Cards as a reward. However, correctly answering all five questions without the aid of a guide is truly impressive and worthy of applause.

So, flex your Disney knowledge and dive into the latest batch of Disney 100 quiz answers. Remember, there’s no harm in seeking a little help when you need it. Check back tomorrow for a fresh set of Disney 100 questions and answers. With the wide variety of topics covered in these quizzes, having a helping hand is always a good idea.

Happy quizzing, Disney fans!

