Disney 100 Quiz Answers: A Gateway to Fun Trivia

Are you ready to put your Disney knowledge to the test? The Disney 100 Quiz challenges players with an array of whimsical questions that span the vast world of Disney. While answering the questions correctly is not vital, it adds a touch of excitement and satisfaction. Today, we reveal the answers to the Disney 100 Quiz for November 2, 2023.

Question 1: In the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, who holds the obscure title of the 8 1/2 president of the United States? Answer: Sir Lord Quentin Trembley III, Esq.

Question 2: Which of the following lands is NOT featured in Disney California Adventure Park? Answer: [source url]

Question 3: In the heartwarming short film “Paperman,” what unique paper product guides the protagonists back to each other? Answer: Paper airplanes.

Question 4: In the beloved animated classic Cinderella, how many times does Cinderella’s shoe inadvertently fall off? Answer: [source url]

Question 5: When they were young, what daring challenge did Terk pose to Tarzan? Answer: Retrieve an elephant hair.

The Disney 100 Quiz caters to both casual fans and die-hard enthusiasts, covering a wide range of Disney movies, shows, and theme park trivia. Whether you are a Disney aficionado or simply enjoy delving into the magical realm, playing this quiz offers an enjoyable experience.

Remember, even if you don’t get all the answers right, you will still receive two Character Cards as a reward. The thrill lies in unraveling the mysteries of Disney while collecting delightful cards featuring your favorite characters.

Keep an eye out for tomorrow’s batch of Disney 100 questions and answers. As the topics continue to vary and surprise players, we are here to lend a helping hand providing prompt answers as soon as they are released.

